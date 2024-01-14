Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Missouri State after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 36-35, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. They took a big hit to their ego on Wednesday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Missouri State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-7 in no time. On the other hand, Evansville will have to make due with a 10-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Missouri State 9-7, Evansville 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Missouri State is 9-1 against Evansville since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Missouri State and four for Evansville.

The point spread may have favored Missouri State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They suffered a grim 77-53 defeat to the Racers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Missouri State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Evansville found out the hard way on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Aces lost to the Braves, and the Aces lost bad. The score wound up at 86-50. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Evansville in their matchups with Bradley: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Evansville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 9-7. As for the Aces, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Evansville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Missouri State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Missouri State is a 4-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Missouri State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.