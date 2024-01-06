Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Murray State 5-9, Evansville 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Murray State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Murray State Racers and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center. Evansville took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Murray State, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, Murray State's game was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Flames by a score of 85-73.

Murray State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was JaCobi Wood out in front who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brian Moore Jr., who scored 20 points.

Evansville has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 87-73 to the Sycamores on Wednesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Evansville in their matchups with Indiana State: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Yacine Toumi, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

The Racers' victory bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Aces, their loss dropped their record down to 10-4.

Murray State strolled past Evansville in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 74-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Murray State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Evansville and Murray State both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.