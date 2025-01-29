Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Murray State 11-10, Evansville 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center. The Aces have the home-court advantage, but the Racers are expected to win by 4.5 points.

The experts predicted Murray State would be headed in after a victory, but Belmont made sure that didn't happen. The matchup between Murray State and Belmont wasn't particularly close, with Murray State falling 95-77. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Racers in their matchups with the Bruins: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Ellington, who posted 13 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of JaCobi Wood, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, Evansville came into Saturday's contest having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against Valparaiso by a score of 78-68 on Saturday.

Evansville's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tanner Cuff, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Gabriel Pozzato, who went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds.

Even though they won, Evansville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Valparaiso pulled down 14.

Murray State's loss dropped their record down to 11-10. As for Evansville, their victory bumped their record up to 7-14.

Murray State skirted past Evansville 63-61 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Murray State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Murray State is a 4.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Murray State has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Evansville.