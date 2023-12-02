Who's Playing
N. Iowa Panthers @ Evansville Aces
Current Records: N. Iowa 2-5, Evansville 6-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
What to Know
We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Ford Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored N. Iowa on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were the victim of a bruising 90-70 loss at the hands of the Bruins. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Iowa in their matchups with Belmont: they've now lost three in a row.
N. Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Michael Duax, who scored 12 points, and Trey Campbell who scored 13 points.
Meanwhile, Evansville unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 90-78 to the Bears.
Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Iowa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Evansville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
N. Iowa came up short against Evansville in their previous matchup back in February, falling 71-59. Can N. Iowa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Iowa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Evansville 71 vs. N. Iowa 59
- Dec 03, 2022 - N. Iowa 72 vs. Evansville 55
- Jan 26, 2022 - N. Iowa 64 vs. Evansville 59
- Jan 02, 2022 - N. Iowa 83 vs. Evansville 61
- Jan 03, 2021 - Evansville 70 vs. N. Iowa 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Evansville 65 vs. N. Iowa 61
- Feb 26, 2020 - N. Iowa 84 vs. Evansville 64
- Feb 01, 2020 - N. Iowa 80 vs. Evansville 68
- Feb 17, 2019 - N. Iowa 73 vs. Evansville 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - N. Iowa 81 vs. Evansville 74