Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: N. Iowa 2-5, Evansville 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Ford Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored N. Iowa on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were the victim of a bruising 90-70 loss at the hands of the Bruins. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Iowa in their matchups with Belmont: they've now lost three in a row.

N. Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Michael Duax, who scored 12 points, and Trey Campbell who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Evansville unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 90-78 to the Bears.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 2-5 and the Bruins to 5-3.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Iowa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Evansville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

N. Iowa came up short against Evansville in their previous matchup back in February, falling 71-59. Can N. Iowa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.