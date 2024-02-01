Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Evansville and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 37-30, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Evansville came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: UIC 8-13, Evansville 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the UIC Flames and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Ford Center. UIC is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, the Flames couldn't handle the Bruins and fell 74-65. UIC has struggled against the Bruins recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though Evansville has not done well against the Redbirds recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Aces secured a 58-54 W over the Redbirds.

Evansville's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tanner Cuff, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

The Flames have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Aces, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.

UIC will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 1.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

UIC beat the Aces 82-76 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does UIC have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Aces turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Evansville is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

UIC has won both of the games they've played against Evansville in the last year.