UT Martin Skyhawks @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: UT Martin 6-5, Evansville 8-2

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Evansville is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the UT Martin Skyhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ford Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Evansville will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Aces earned a 70-61 win over the Knights. The win was just what Evansville needed coming off of a 96-55 defeat in their prior matchup.

Evansville's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Yacine Toumi, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds. Antonio Thomas was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

We saw a pretty high 163.5-over/under line set for UT Martin's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 81-67 to the Wolfpack on Tuesday.

Despite their loss, UT Martin saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jacob Crews, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Sears, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

The Aces' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Skyhawks, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Evansville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Evansville came up short against UT Martin in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, falling 93-87. Will Evansville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Evansville is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

UT Martin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.