Who's Playing
Valparaiso Beacons @ Evansville Aces
Current Records: Valparaiso 5-12, Evansville 10-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Valparaiso is 8-2 against Evansville since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Evansville took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Valparaiso, who comes in off a win.
Valparaiso's ten-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They walked away with a 59-50 victory over the Redbirds. After a 81-76 finish the last time they played, Valparaiso and Illinois State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.
Valparaiso can attribute much of their success to Cooper Schwieger, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Schwieger pulled down ten or more rebounds.
Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 74-64 to the Bears. Evansville has not had much luck with Missouri State recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.
Despite the defeat, Evansville got a solid performance out of Joshua Hughes, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hughes has scored all season. Antonio Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.
The Beacons' victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-12. As for the Aces, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.
Valparaiso was able to grind out a solid win over Evansville when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 81-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Valparaiso since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Valparaiso has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Valparaiso 81 vs. Evansville 69
- Jan 14, 2023 - Valparaiso 76 vs. Evansville 69
- Mar 03, 2022 - Valparaiso 81 vs. Evansville 59
- Feb 21, 2022 - Valparaiso 74 vs. Evansville 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Valparaiso 72 vs. Evansville 56
- Feb 01, 2021 - Evansville 58 vs. Valparaiso 51
- Jan 31, 2021 - Evansville 70 vs. Valparaiso 52
- Mar 05, 2020 - Valparaiso 58 vs. Evansville 55
- Jan 26, 2020 - Valparaiso 67 vs. Evansville 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Valparaiso 81 vs. Evansville 79