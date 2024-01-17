Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Valparaiso 5-12, Evansville 10-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Valparaiso is 8-2 against Evansville since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Evansville took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Valparaiso, who comes in off a win.

Valparaiso's ten-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They walked away with a 59-50 victory over the Redbirds. After a 81-76 finish the last time they played, Valparaiso and Illinois State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

Valparaiso can attribute much of their success to Cooper Schwieger, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Schwieger pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 74-64 to the Bears. Evansville has not had much luck with Missouri State recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Evansville got a solid performance out of Joshua Hughes, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hughes has scored all season. Antonio Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Beacons' victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-12. As for the Aces, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Valparaiso was able to grind out a solid win over Evansville when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 81-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Valparaiso since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.