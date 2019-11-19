Evansville tries trolling Kentucky with 'Coach Cal Cam' to mark upset before losing to SMU
Perhaps the Aces got a little ahead of themselves
Last week, Evansville pulled off one of the bigger college basketball upsets in recent memory when it defeated then-No. 1 Kentucky. However, Evansville might have gone a little too far celebrating its big victory.
During Monday's game against SMU, Evansville trolled Kentucky head coach John Calipari with a "Coach Cal Cam." However, the Aces dropped a 59-57 decision to SMU and suffered their first loss of the season.
Evansville was certainly riding the high of defeating the top team in the nation and for good reason. The Aces were 25-point underdogs coming into the contest at Rupp Arena and came away with arguably the biggest win in program history.
For its part, Kentucky did struggle at times to put away Utah Valley on Monday before recording an 82-74 victory at home.
Evansville hasn't had a ton of success in recent years and hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since the 1998-99 season. The Aces did win the CIT postseason tournament during the 2014-15 season.
This might be a bit of a lesson for Evansville when facing a potential powerhouse. It was quick to rub Kentucky's nose in the fact that it lost while facing an SMU team that has been to the NCAA Tournament twice in the past five seasons.
