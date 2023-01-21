Who's Playing

Drake @ Evansville

Current Records: Drake 14-6; Evansville 4-16

What to Know

The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Drake Bulldogs since Jan. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Evansville and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Aces came up short against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Tuesday, falling 78-70. Despite the defeat, Evansville got a solid performance out of guard Marvin Coleman II, who had 25 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Drake lost a heartbreaker to the Missouri State Bears when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Drake as they fell 65-62 to MSU. That makes it the first time this season the Bulldogs have let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Tucker DeVries, who had 26 points along with five boards.

The losses put the Aces at 4-16 and Drake at 14-6. Evansville is 3-12 after losses this year, Drake 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Series History

Drake have won nine out of their last 14 games against Evansville.