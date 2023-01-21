Who's Playing

Drake @ Evansville

Current Records: Drake 14-6; Evansville 4-16

What to Know

The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Drake Bulldogs since Jan. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Evansville and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Aces came up short against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Tuesday, falling 78-70. Despite the defeat, Evansville got a solid performance out of guard Marvin Coleman II, who had 25 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Drake lost a heartbreaker to the Missouri State Bears when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Drake as they fell 65-62 to MSU. That makes it the first time this season the Bulldogs have let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Tucker DeVries, who had 26 points along with five boards.

The losses put the Aces at 4-16 and Drake at 14-6. Evansville is 3-12 after losses this year, Drake 3-2.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drake have won nine out of their last 14 games against Evansville.

  • Feb 16, 2022 - Drake 73 vs. Evansville 51
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Drake 60 vs. Evansville 59
  • Feb 22, 2021 - Drake 74 vs. Evansville 63
  • Feb 21, 2021 - Drake 85 vs. Evansville 71
  • Feb 16, 2020 - Drake 85 vs. Evansville 80
  • Jan 22, 2020 - Drake 73 vs. Evansville 50
  • Jan 23, 2019 - Drake 78 vs. Evansville 66
  • Jan 02, 2019 - Evansville 82 vs. Drake 77
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Evansville 77 vs. Drake 73
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Drake 81 vs. Evansville 65
  • Feb 14, 2017 - Evansville 87 vs. Drake 70
  • Jan 08, 2017 - Drake 88 vs. Evansville 76
  • Feb 17, 2016 - Evansville 80 vs. Drake 74
  • Jan 12, 2016 - Evansville 84 vs. Drake 65