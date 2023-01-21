Who's Playing
Drake @ Evansville
Current Records: Drake 14-6; Evansville 4-16
What to Know
The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Drake Bulldogs since Jan. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Evansville and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Aces came up short against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Tuesday, falling 78-70. Despite the defeat, Evansville got a solid performance out of guard Marvin Coleman II, who had 25 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Drake lost a heartbreaker to the Missouri State Bears when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Drake as they fell 65-62 to MSU. That makes it the first time this season the Bulldogs have let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Tucker DeVries, who had 26 points along with five boards.
The losses put the Aces at 4-16 and Drake at 14-6. Evansville is 3-12 after losses this year, Drake 3-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Drake have won nine out of their last 14 games against Evansville.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Drake 73 vs. Evansville 51
- Jan 08, 2022 - Drake 60 vs. Evansville 59
- Feb 22, 2021 - Drake 74 vs. Evansville 63
- Feb 21, 2021 - Drake 85 vs. Evansville 71
- Feb 16, 2020 - Drake 85 vs. Evansville 80
- Jan 22, 2020 - Drake 73 vs. Evansville 50
- Jan 23, 2019 - Drake 78 vs. Evansville 66
- Jan 02, 2019 - Evansville 82 vs. Drake 77
- Jan 27, 2018 - Evansville 77 vs. Drake 73
- Jan 13, 2018 - Drake 81 vs. Evansville 65
- Feb 14, 2017 - Evansville 87 vs. Drake 70
- Jan 08, 2017 - Drake 88 vs. Evansville 76
- Feb 17, 2016 - Evansville 80 vs. Drake 74
- Jan 12, 2016 - Evansville 84 vs. Drake 65