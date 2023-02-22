Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Evansville

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 11-18; Evansville 5-24

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Flames and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ford Center. Illinois-Chicago should still be feeling good after a win, while Evansville will be looking to regain their footing.

Illinois-Chicago escaped with a win on Sunday against the Valparaiso Beacons by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Illinois-Chicago got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jalen Jackson (19), guard Jace Carter (18), guard Tre Anderson (13), and guard Toby Okani (10).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Evansville and the Murray State Racers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Aces falling 74-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Flames are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-0-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Illinois-Chicago's victory brought them up to 11-18 while Evansville's loss pulled them down to 5-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois-Chicago has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Evansville has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.50

Odds

The Flames are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Illinois-Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.