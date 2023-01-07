Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Evansville

Current Records: Illinois State 6-10; Evansville 4-12

The Illinois State Redbirds have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Illinois State and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Redbirds winning the first 94-56 at home and Evansville taking the second 56-53.

Illinois State came up short against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, falling 76-67. Guard Darius Burford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points. Burford hadn't helped his team much against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Evansville with an 85-62 beatdown courtesy of the Missouri State Bears on Wednesday. Evansville was surely aware of their 13.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Evansville's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Marvin Coleman II, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds.

The losses put the Redbirds at 6-10 and the Aces at 4-12. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Illinois State is 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. Evansville has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Series History

Illinois State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Evansville.