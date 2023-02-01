Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Evansville

Current Records: Indiana State 14-9; Evansville 4-19

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Evansville Aces and the Indiana State Sycamores at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ford Center. Indiana State should still be riding high after a win, while Evansville will be looking to right the ship.

The game between the Aces and the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Evansville falling 81-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Marvin Coleman II wasn't much of a difference maker for Evansville; Coleman II played for 37 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Indiana State netted a 79-71 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Saturday. The Sycamores got double-digit scores from five players: guard Xavier Bledson (20), guard Cooper Neese (14), guard Cameron Henry (14), guard Zach Hobbs (14), and center Robbie Avila (10). Bledson had some trouble finding his footing against the Drake Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Aces are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.

Evansville found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 91-63 punch to the gut against Indiana State in the teams' previous meeting last December. Can Evansville avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.07

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Evansville.