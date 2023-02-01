Who's Playing
Indiana State @ Evansville
Current Records: Indiana State 14-9; Evansville 4-19
What to Know
A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Evansville Aces and the Indiana State Sycamores at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ford Center. Indiana State should still be riding high after a win, while Evansville will be looking to right the ship.
The game between the Aces and the Valparaiso Beacons this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Evansville falling 81-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Marvin Coleman II wasn't much of a difference maker for Evansville; Coleman II played for 37 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, Indiana State netted a 79-71 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Saturday. The Sycamores got double-digit scores from five players: guard Xavier Bledson (20), guard Cooper Neese (14), guard Cameron Henry (14), guard Zach Hobbs (14), and center Robbie Avila (10). Bledson had some trouble finding his footing against the Drake Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Aces are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
Evansville found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 91-63 punch to the gut against Indiana State in the teams' previous meeting last December. Can Evansville avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.07
Odds
The Sycamores are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Evansville.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Indiana State 91 vs. Evansville 63
- Feb 10, 2022 - Indiana State 80 vs. Evansville 77
- Feb 08, 2022 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - Indiana State 53 vs. Evansville 43
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana State 87 vs. Evansville 73
- Feb 14, 2021 - Indiana State 76 vs. Evansville 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Indiana State 64 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana State 65 vs. Evansville 42
- Feb 06, 2019 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Indiana State 72 vs. Evansville 66
- Feb 21, 2018 - Indiana State 58 vs. Evansville 53
- Jan 17, 2018 - Indiana State 71 vs. Evansville 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Evansville 83 vs. Indiana State 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 63
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 84
- Mar 05, 2016 - Evansville 68 vs. Indiana State 42
- Jan 24, 2016 - Indiana State 82 vs. Evansville 65
- Dec 30, 2015 - Evansville 70 vs. Indiana State 62