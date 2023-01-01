Who's Playing

Murray State @ Evansville

Current Records: Murray State 7-6; Evansville 4-10

What to Know

The Evansville Aces are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Aces and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Bragging rights belong to Evansville for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

A win for Evansville just wasn't in the stars this past Thursday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 91-63 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores. Evansville was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (21 points) was the top scorer for Evansville.

Meanwhile, MSU entered their contest against the Southern Illinois Salukis this past Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Racers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-57 to SIU. Despite the defeat, MSU got a solid performance out of guard Rob Perry, who had 26 points.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.60

Odds

The Racers are a 5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Evansville have won three out of their last four games against Murray State.