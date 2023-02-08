Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Evansville

Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-12; Evansville 4-21

What to Know

The Evansville Aces are 4-13 against the Northern Iowa Panthers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Aces and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Evansville came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames this past Saturday, falling 70-61. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (20 points) was the top scorer for Evansville.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa came up short against the Bradley Braves this past Saturday, falling 77-69. Despite the loss, Northern Iowa got a solid performance out of guard Michael Duax, who had 14 points.

The losses put the Aces at 4-21 and the Panthers at 12-12. Evansville is 3-17 after losses this year, Northern Iowa 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.