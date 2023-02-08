Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Evansville
Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-12; Evansville 4-21
What to Know
The Evansville Aces are 4-13 against the Northern Iowa Panthers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Aces and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Evansville came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames this past Saturday, falling 70-61. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (20 points) was the top scorer for Evansville.
Meanwhile, Northern Iowa came up short against the Bradley Braves this past Saturday, falling 77-69. Despite the loss, Northern Iowa got a solid performance out of guard Michael Duax, who had 14 points.
The losses put the Aces at 4-21 and the Panthers at 12-12. Evansville is 3-17 after losses this year, Northern Iowa 5-6.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Iowa have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Northern Iowa 72 vs. Evansville 55
- Jan 26, 2022 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Evansville 59
- Jan 02, 2022 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Evansville 61
- Jan 03, 2021 - Evansville 70 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Evansville 65 vs. Northern Iowa 61
- Feb 26, 2020 - Northern Iowa 84 vs. Evansville 64
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Iowa 80 vs. Evansville 68
- Feb 17, 2019 - Northern Iowa 73 vs. Evansville 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Northern Iowa 81 vs. Evansville 74
- Mar 01, 2018 - Northern Iowa 60 vs. Evansville 50
- Feb 13, 2018 - Northern Iowa 47 vs. Evansville 41
- Jan 31, 2018 - Evansville 57 vs. Northern Iowa 49
- Jan 25, 2017 - Northern Iowa 61 vs. Evansville 54
- Jan 01, 2017 - Evansville 70 vs. Northern Iowa 58
- Mar 06, 2016 - Northern Iowa 56 vs. Evansville 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northern Iowa 54 vs. Evansville 52
- Feb 03, 2016 - Northern Iowa 57 vs. Evansville 54