Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Evansville

Current Records: SE Missouri State 2-0; Evansville 1-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Evansville Aces are heading back home. They will square off against the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ford Center. SE Missouri State will be strutting in after a win while the Aces will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, Evansville lost to the Saint Louis Billikens on the road by a decisive 83-65 margin. One thing holding Evansville back was the mediocre play of Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State took their matchup at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging an 83-46 victory over the Lyon Scots.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Evansville is expected to win a tight contest. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

The Aces are now 1-1 while the Redhawks sit at 2-0. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Evansville comes into the contest boasting the 14th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11.2. But SE Missouri State ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 13.5 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aces are a slight 2-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Evansville have won three out of their last four games against SE Missouri State.