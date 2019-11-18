Evansville vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Evansville vs. SMU basketball game
Who's Playing
Evansville (home) vs. SMU (away)
Current Records: Evansville 3-0; SMU 3-0
Last Season Records: Evansville 11-21; SMU 15-17
What to Know
The Evansville Aces have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the SMU Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Ford Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Evansville and the Indiana Kokomo Cougars was still a pretty decisive one as Evansville wrapped it up with an 89-71 victory.
Meanwhile, SMU didn't have too much trouble with the Jackson State Tigers as they won 80-63.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Aces are expected to win a tight contest. Those brave souls putting their money on SMU against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 0-3 record ATS can't hold a candle to Evansville's 2-0.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Evansville and SMU clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.63
Odds
The Aces are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mustangs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
