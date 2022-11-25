Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Evansville

Current Records: South Alabama 1-3; Evansville 1-4

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will take on the Evansville Aces at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Enmarket Arena.

South Alabama was close but no cigar last week as they fell 64-60 to the Oklahoma Sooners. South Alabama's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Isaiah Moore, who had 25 points in addition to five rebounds.

As for Evansville, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They have to be aching after a bruising 76-56 loss to the UCF Knights on Wednesday. The Aces were surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Marvin Coleman II had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia

Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.