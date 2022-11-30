Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Evansville

Current Records: Southern Illinois 3-2; Evansville 2-6

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Evansville Aces are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5-4), but not for long. The Salukis and Evansville will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ford Center. SIU will be strutting in after a win while Evansville will be stumbling in from a loss.

SIU can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the California Baptist Lancers last week, sneaking past 64-61.

Meanwhile, Evansville came up short against the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, falling 63-56.

The Salukis are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with SIU, who are 2-2 against the spread.

SIU's victory brought them up to 3-2 while Evansville's defeat pulled them down to 2-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SIU is stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63 on average. Evansville has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.55

Odds

The Salukis are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Evansville and Southern Illinois both have five wins in their last 14 games.