Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Evansville

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-12; Evansville 4-14

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons won both of their matches against the Evansville Aces last season (74-69 and 81-59) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Valpo and Evansville will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between the Beacons and the Belmont Bruins on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Valpo falling 74-59. Guard Kobe King (17 points) and forward Ben Krikke (15 points) were the top scorers for Valpo.

Meanwhile, Evansville was pulverized by the Bradley Braves 91-46 on Wednesday. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with 4-for-11 shooting and seven turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Valpo is expected to win a tight contest. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 5-12, while the Aces are 6-12.

The losses put the Beacons at 6-12 and Evansville at 4-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Valpo is stumbling into the contest with the 46th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.9 on average. Evansville has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.04

Odds

The Beacons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beacons as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Evansville and Valparaiso both have six wins in their last 12 games.