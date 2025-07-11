Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles will stand trial for capital murder the week of Dec. 1, a date set by Tuscaloosa-based Judge Daniel F. Pruet. This decision comes more than two years after police arrested Miles, who has been held without bail Tuscaloosa County Jail, in connection with a shooting that led to the death Jamea Harris.

Prosecutor Paula Whitley told AL.com that the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's office offered Miles a plea deal, though she did not discuss details. Miles' friend, Michael Davis, was tried for and found guilty of capital murder in May. Davis received a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors claimed that Miles, who was removed from Alabama's roster in Jan. 2023 following his arrest, owned the gun used to shoot Harris. Miles allegedly provided Davis with the gun before Davis engaged Cedric Johnson, Harris' boyfriend, in a shootout. A bullet struck Harris, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of Johnson's Jeep at the time of the incident.

The prosecution removed the possibility of the death penalty for both Davis and Miles, though Miles would be sentenced to life without parole if he is found guilty of capital murder. Miles played in 53 games with two starts at Alabama.