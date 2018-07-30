Ex-Louisville coach Rick Pitino plans to tell all in a revealing memoir to be released in September

Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is planning to tell all in an upcoming memoir that will hit stores in September.

Diversion Books announced Monday that in the upcoming book "Pitino: My Story," the former Louisville coach will "lay all his cards on the table." The subjects of the book will range from his time coaching the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, as well as his successful NCAA coaching career that went awry after catching heat from the NCAA and from his previous employer.

Pitino was fired from his post as the Cardinals coach in 2017 amid a scandal that alleged he was a part of an elaborate corruption scheme that paid money to recruits in an effort to get them to sign with Louisville. He was also ensnared previously in a stripper scandal, which ultimately led to the NCAA vacating Louisville's 2013 national title.

Pitino has denied any knowledge of the stripper scandal and of any involvement related to nefarious recruitment of Brian Bowen, who allegedly received $100,000 in return for his commitment. He is suing Louisville for the remaining $38.7 million left on his contract prior to his termination, claiming he was wrongfully fired for cause.