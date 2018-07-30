Ex-Louisville coach Rick Pitino plans to tell all in a revealing memoir to be released in September
Pitino was fired by the Cardinals in 2017 amid a scandal that centered around nefarious recruitment practices
Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is planning to tell all in an upcoming memoir that will hit stores in September.
Diversion Books announced Monday that in the upcoming book "Pitino: My Story," the former Louisville coach will "lay all his cards on the table." The subjects of the book will range from his time coaching the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, as well as his successful NCAA coaching career that went awry after catching heat from the NCAA and from his previous employer.
Pitino was fired from his post as the Cardinals coach in 2017 amid a scandal that alleged he was a part of an elaborate corruption scheme that paid money to recruits in an effort to get them to sign with Louisville. He was also ensnared previously in a stripper scandal, which ultimately led to the NCAA vacating Louisville's 2013 national title.
Pitino has denied any knowledge of the stripper scandal and of any involvement related to nefarious recruitment of Brian Bowen, who allegedly received $100,000 in return for his commitment. He is suing Louisville for the remaining $38.7 million left on his contract prior to his termination, claiming he was wrongfully fired for cause.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jimmer drops 41 in TBT outburst
Fredette is single-handedly dragging his squad ever-closer to the ultimate $2 million cash...
-
Penny, Miller know the recruiting trail
The former NBA stars are using strong ties to grassroots programs they used to sponsor to aid...
-
LeBron at son's game until it's called
A large unruly crowd - and a fan in a Jordan jersey - forced a game with Bronny James' 13U...
-
The game the shoe companies didn't want
Let's hope the best Nike and Adidas teams will play each other more often in the future
-
KU releases two subpoenas in FBI probe
The subpoenas show the FBI's interest in uncovering corruption in recruiting in college ba...
-
UT star with cancer back and dunking
The Longhorns' standout isn't letting leukemia treatments keep him from attempting a return...