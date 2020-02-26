Ex-Wisconsin guard Kobe King transferring to Nebraska after leaving Badgers midseason

Wisconsin transfer Kobe King is committing to Nebraska and is expected to apply for a waiver to become eligible next season, according to 247Sports. King announced he was leaving Wisconsin in January after averaging 10 points in 19 starts for the Badgers as a redshirt sophomore this season.

A native of La Crosse, Wisconsin, King was the Badgers' second-leading scorer at the time of his sudden departure. He wrote in a since-deleted January Instagram post that he had "realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person."

King is a 6-foot-4 guard and former three-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He finished with nine points and five assists in Wisconsin's 82-68 victory over Nebraska on Jan. 21. After that victory, King played in just one more game before announcing his intention to transfer. His decision drew a rebuke from Wisconsin coach Greg Gard in a statement.

"Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men's basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity, and I'm disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time," Gard said. "But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best."

If King is granted eligibility for the 2020-21 season, it could be an immediate boost to a Nebraska program that has struggled in the brutal Big Ten this season under first-year coach Fred Hoiberg. The Cornhuskers (7-20, 2-14 Big Ten) enter Thursday's game against Ohio State on a 12-game losing streak.