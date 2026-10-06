The 2026-27 college basketball season doesn't officially start until November 1, when Villanova and Notre Dame square off in Rome, Italy, a day before the usual mass beginning on Nov. 2. But these days, you don't have to wait until November to get an insightful glimpse into the sport.

October brings a deep list of big-time exhibition matchups between some of college basketball's top programs. An early example comes Friday night, when North Carolina and USC will tangle in Greensboro, N.C.

In the past, Power Five college teams usually played a secret scrimmage and one or two exhibition games against lower-level competition or even Division 2 teams.

The NCAA relaxed rules surrounding exhibition games in 2025 that required an NCAA waiver and mandated that proceeds be donated to charity. As a result, teams played more exhibitions than ever before the 2025-26 season. Now in Year 2 of the relaxed rules, even more programs have scheduled marquee exhibition matchups.

The games don't officially count, but they will provide a window into how things are shaping up following another offseason of upheaval. Rosters have remained in limbo longer than ever before amid a nationwide patchwork of legal cases around players seeking a fifth season of eligibility.

Some of that is still being sorted out. But some actual basketball — even of the exhibition variety — will pull some focus away from the courtroom and redirect it to the court.

As a great run of exhibition games approaches, here's a chronological breakdown of the 10 most interesting games to monitor.

Top college basketball exhibition games

1. LSU at McNeese

Date: Oct. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Lake Charles, Louisiana

TV: none

Will Wade's second stint at LSU begins with a return to his old stomping grounds at McNeese. In and of itself, that's a fun exhibition storyline as Wade takes on his former assistant, Bill Armstrong, and a Cowboys squad eyeing a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament trip. When you add in the element of uncertainty with LSU's roster, this one gets even more interesting. The Tigers' official roster still lists just four players, as numerous would-be Tigers remain in eligibility limbo. Wade called it an "unconventional" roster build. That's certainly one way to put it.

2. North Carolina vs. USC

Date: Oct. 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

What will North Carolina look like under new coach Michael Malone? The Tar Heels will provide a first glimpse when they host USC in Greensboro, North Carolina. UNC landed top-50 transfers Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech), Terrence Brown (Utah) and Matt Able (NC State) to provide perimeter pop. But the center position and quality of UNC's depth are big questions.

This is also a big year for Eric Musselman at USC after the Trojans missed the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons. Four freshman bigs highlight the nation's No. 10 recruiting class, and UConn transfer Eric Reibe also figures to factor prominently into the front court rotation as a sophomore. This game will provide some clues into how Muss plans to deploy his deep group of young towers.

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3. Florida vs. Baylor

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 2 p.m. ET | Jacksonville, Florida

TV: TBA

Florida is gunning for a third consecutive No. 1 seed as it returns the majority of its rotation and several stars who were part of the program's 2025 national title run. Small forward Thomas Haugh will be a preseason All-American, while Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu might be the nation's best 4-5 tandem. There isn't much mystery here, but this will be the first look at a team that is widely expected to debut at No. 1 in the AP preseason poll later this month.

Baylor's situation is intriguing after the Bears missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Brothers Kayden Mingo and Dylan Bingo form a talented backcourt duo, but Baylor has a lot to prove before it will be considered among the Big 12's elite teams again.

4. UConn vs. Michigan State

Date: Oct. 20

Time: 7 p.m. ET | East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network +

After falling one game short of winning its third title in a four-year span, UConn returns starting point guard Silas Demary Jr. and 2026 NCAA Tournament hero Braylon Mullins on the perimeter. Veteran wing Jayden Ross could step into a larger role. What will Duke transfer Nik Khamenia look like in Dan Hurley's offensive system? With Alex Karaban finally departed, Khamenia could be the Huskies' next great flame-throwing forward.

Michigan State is once again built around continuity, with All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. returning along with high-flying forward Coen Carr to give the Spartans a strong veteran nucleus.

5. Duke vs. Tennessee

Date: Oct. 20

Time: TBA | Durham, N.C.

TV: TBA

Duke signed the No. 2 freshman class, but there is no Cooper Flagg or Cam Boozer on this team. So, who will be the offensive alpha? The list of newbies to watch during exhibition season is long and includes Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell (19.1 PPG last season) along with highly touted freshman towers Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje and Cameron Williams. With starting center Patrick Ngongba also back, it will be interesting to see how coach Jon Scheyer deploys this embarrassment of front court riches. Tennessee has what appears to be its most offensively explosive roster yet under 12th-year coach Rick Barnes. The group is led by Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris on the wing (21.4 PPG last season). Can Barnes get them to play defense to the Volunteers' standard?

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6. Kansas vs. Louisville

Date: Oct. 21

Time: TBA | Lawrence, Kansas

TV: TBA

Just months after transferring to Louisville from Kansas, Flory Bidunga will return to Allen Fieldhouse with the Cardinals. The former all-Big 12 performer ranked as the No. 1 transfer of the offseason and is expected to help make coach Pat Kelsey's third team his physically toughest. Bidunga's return gives this significantly more juice than a typical exhibition. Kansas' five-star freshmen Tyran Stokes and Taylen Kinney will be out to show that the Jayhawks will be just fine without their former star big man.

7. Kentucky vs. Texas Tech

Date: Oct. 23

Time: TBA

TV: TBA

Kentucky opens its exhibition slate a week earlier against Little Rock, but this will be the first true reference point for where the Wildcats stand entering a critical third season for coach Mark Pope. Is Malachi Moreno poised for a sophomore year leap? Can transfers Zoom Diallo (Washington) and Alex Wilkins (Furman) collectively solve UK's recurring point guard issues? A Texas Tech roster bolstered by fifth-year guys like Donovan Atwell, Darrion Williams and Jamichael Stillwell can provide stiff resistance (assuming those guys play).

8. Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

Date: Oct. 24

Time: TBA | Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: TBA

Darius Acuff Jr. is gone, but Jordan Smith Jr. has arrived on the scene to be John Calipari's latest five-star freshman in the lead guard slot. This will be his first opportunity to hoop against another college team. Davis Fogle is the player to watch on the other side. Gonzaga's sophomore wing scored 30 of his team's 56 points in an Oct. 3 intrasquad game and is one of the sport's top breakout candidates.

9. Kansas vs. Duke

Date: Oct. 25

Time: TBA | Lawrence, Kansas

TV: TBA

Both teams will have already played quality opposition in exhibition games. But that won't detract from the intrigue of two enormous brands clashing inside Allen Fieldhouse. Six of the nation's top-30 freshmen are on these two squads, and there will be plenty to sort out with just over a week remaining until the regular season. Seeing how a revamped Kansas front court consisting of Utah transfer Keanu Dawes and sophomore Paul Mbiya handles Duke's towering and deep front line will be an important plot line.

10. Michigan vs. Houston

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 1 p.m. | Grand Rapids, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network+

Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara each went in the top-12 of the 2026 NBA Draft after the towering trio led Michigan to a national title. How the Wolverines handle Houston's menacing defense will be a telling sign of where the Wolverines stand entering the Mike Boynton era. Having Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau back at point guard will help. The Cougars lost a couple of first-rounders of their own in Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac. This will be their first test against a Division I opponent.