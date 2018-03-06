Expert picks and odds for the ACC, Big 12, SEC, Big East, AAC, Pac-12, tournaments

Our experts predict who will win each of this week's major conference tournaments

The ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday and the rest of the Major 7 conference tournaments (except the Big Ten which wrapped-its tournament Sunday) will be underway by Wednesday.

That means afternoon basketball for the next few days and game going way into the night. March Madness is definitely here.

Let's take a look at Westgate's odds to win each tournament and which teams our experts think will be cutting down the nets in each conference.

Conference tournament predictions

Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Reid Forgrave
Kyle Boone
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
AAC
Cincinnati
Wichita St.
Cincinnati
Wichita St.
Houston
Cincinnati
ACC
Duke
Duke
Virginia
Duke
Duke
Duke
Big East
Villanova
Villanova
Creighton
Villanova
Villanova
Villanova
Big 12
Kansas
W. Virginia
Oklahoma
Kansas
W. Virginia
Kansas
Pac-12
Arizona
UCLA
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
SEC
Florida
Kentucky
Kentucky
Kentucky
Kentucky
Tennessee

Odds to win conference tournaments

AAC Odds
Wichita State 2/1
Cincinnati 5/8
Houston 4/1
SMU 25/1
Temple 40/1
Tulsa 40/1
UCF 40/1
Memphis 80/1
UConn 200/1
Tulane 300/1
USF 1000/1
East Carolina 1000/1
ACC Odds
Virginia 7/5
Duke 9/5
North Carolina 5/1
Clemson 12/1
NC State 25/1
Miami 15/1
Virginia Tech 30/1
Florida State 30/1
Louisville 40/1
Notre Dame 20/1
Syracuse 60/1
Boston College 100/1
Wake Forest 100/1
Georgia Tech 500/1
Pittsburgh 2000/1
Big East Odds
Villanova 4/7
Xavier 3/1
Creighton 7/1
Butler 10/1
Seton Hall 12/1
Providence 30/1
Marquette 30/1
St. John's 30/1
Georgetown 100/1
DePaul 200/1
Big 12 Odds
Kansas 9/5
West Virginia 5/2
Texas Tech 3/1
TCU 7/1
Baylor 12/1
Oklahoma 18/1
Oklahoma State 25/1
Texas 18/1
Kansas State 18/1
Iowa State 200/1
Pac-12 Odds
Arizona 2/1
USC 4/1
Arizona State 6/1
UCLA 9/2
Utah 5/1
Oregon 8/1
Stanford 15/1
Washington 25/1
Oregon State 30/1
Colorado 60/1
Washington State 300/1
California 1000/1
SEC Odds
Florida 3/1
Kentucky 4/1
Tennessee 3/1
Auburn 3/1
Texas A&M 10/1
Arkansas 12/1
Missouri 15/1
Alabama 30/1
Mississippi State 40/1
LSU 40/1
Georgia 80/1
South Carolina 100/1
Vanderbilt 100/1
Ole Miss 500/1
