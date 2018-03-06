Expert picks and odds for the ACC, Big 12, SEC, Big East, AAC, Pac-12, tournaments
Our experts predict who will win each of this week's major conference tournaments
The ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday and the rest of the Major 7 conference tournaments (except the Big Ten which wrapped-its tournament Sunday) will be underway by Wednesday.
That means afternoon basketball for the next few days and game going way into the night. March Madness is definitely here.
Let's take a look at Westgate's odds to win each tournament and which teams our experts think will be cutting down the nets in each conference.
Odds to win conference tournaments
|AAC
|Odds
|Wichita State
|2/1
|Cincinnati
|5/8
|Houston
|4/1
|SMU
|25/1
|Temple
|40/1
|Tulsa
|40/1
|UCF
|40/1
|Memphis
|80/1
|UConn
|200/1
|Tulane
|300/1
|USF
|1000/1
|East Carolina
|1000/1
|ACC
|Odds
|Virginia
|7/5
|Duke
|9/5
|North Carolina
|5/1
|Clemson
|12/1
|NC State
|25/1
|Miami
|15/1
|Virginia Tech
|30/1
|Florida State
|30/1
|Louisville
|40/1
|Notre Dame
|20/1
|Syracuse
|60/1
|Boston College
|100/1
|Wake Forest
|100/1
|Georgia Tech
|500/1
|Pittsburgh
|2000/1
|Big East
|Odds
|Villanova
|4/7
|Xavier
|3/1
|Creighton
|7/1
|Butler
|10/1
|Seton Hall
|12/1
|Providence
|30/1
|Marquette
|30/1
|St. John's
|30/1
|Georgetown
|100/1
|DePaul
|200/1
|Big 12
|Odds
|Kansas
|9/5
|West Virginia
|5/2
|Texas Tech
|3/1
|TCU
|7/1
|Baylor
|12/1
|Oklahoma
|18/1
|Oklahoma State
|25/1
|Texas
|18/1
|Kansas State
|18/1
|Iowa State
|200/1
|Pac-12
|Odds
|Arizona
|2/1
|USC
|4/1
|Arizona State
|6/1
|UCLA
|9/2
|Utah
|5/1
|Oregon
|8/1
|Stanford
|15/1
|Washington
|25/1
|Oregon State
|30/1
|Colorado
|60/1
|Washington State
|300/1
|California
|1000/1
|SEC
|Odds
|Florida
|3/1
|Kentucky
|4/1
|Tennessee
|3/1
|Auburn
|3/1
|Texas A&M
|10/1
|Arkansas
|12/1
|Missouri
|15/1
|Alabama
|30/1
|Mississippi State
|40/1
|LSU
|40/1
|Georgia
|80/1
|South Carolina
|100/1
|Vanderbilt
|100/1
|Ole Miss
|500/1
