Fairfield-Canisius odds: College basketball picks from proven model on 15-7 run

MAAC positioning is on the line Monday when the Fairfield Stags visit the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7 p.m. ET. Canisius is favored by six points, down a half-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 152, up from opening at 150.5.

In this Monday night college basketball showdown with plenty of line movement, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them.

That wasn't a fluke, either. The model entered Monday on a strong 15-7 run on its college basketball point-spread picks. Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up. Its success is because the model comes up with precise, unbiased statistical projections.

Now the model has simulated Fairfield vs. Canisius 10,000 times and locked in strong against-the-spread, over-under and money-line picks.

We can tell you the model is leaning under, saying it hits more than 60 percent of the time. It's projecting 147 total points to be scored, clearing the under by five.

The model also has an extremely strong pick against the spread, saying you can back one side almost 65 percent of the time. And you can only see that one over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account the strong run through the MAAC that the Golden Griffins are currently putting together. They've won four in a row and eight of their past nine overall.

An unselfish approach has been the key for Canisius. The Golden Griffins move the ball better than any other MAAC squad and rank 19th nationally with 17.1 assists per game. That helps make up for an overall lack of size that has hurt them on the boards.

But just because Canisius has played well recently doesn't mean it will be able to cover.

Fairfield's record of 10-14 overall and 5-8 in MAAC play doesn't tell the whole story. The Stags have won three of their past four overall and have an impressive win over Niagara on their résumé.

Not many teams have been able to blow them out recently. In their past nine games, they only have one double-digit loss, so there's a chance this game comes down to the final few possessions.

So what side of Fairfield-Canisius do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Fairfield-Canisius spread is cashing almost 65 percent of the time, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.