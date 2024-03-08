Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Canisius 12-16, Fairfield 18-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

Canisius has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Fairfield Stags will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Golden Griffins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-61 to the Broncs.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot offensive attacks in their last three matches, Fairfield finally fizzled out on Friday. They fell just short of the Red Foxes by a score of 58-55. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Fairfield was the slight favorite coming in.

The Golden Griffins' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-16. As for the Stags, their loss dropped their record down to 18-11.

Canisius is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Canisius might still be hurting after the devastating 88-63 loss they got from Fairfield in their previous matchup back in January. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Canisius was down 47-28.

Odds

Fairfield is a big 8.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Fairfield has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.