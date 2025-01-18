Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Canisius 1-16, Fairfield 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Fairfield is 8-2 against Canisius since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fairfield took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They managed a 70-66 win over Niagara.

Fairfield smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Niagara only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Canisius suffered a bruising 82-61 defeat at the hands of Iona on Thursday. The Golden Griffins have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Fairfield's victory bumped their record up to 7-10. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 1-16.

Going forward, Fairfield is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Fairfield was able to grind out a solid win over Canisius in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 74-62. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will Canisius turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Fairfield is a big 9-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Fairfield has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.