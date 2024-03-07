Who's Playing
Canisius Golden Griffins @ Fairfield Stags
Current Records: Canisius 12-16, Fairfield 18-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
Canisius has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Fairfield Stags will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Sunday, the Golden Griffins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-61 to the Broncs.
Meanwhile, after some red-hot offensive attacks in their last three matches, Fairfield finally fizzled out on Friday. They fell just short of the Red Foxes by a score of 58-55. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Fairfield was the slight favorite coming in.
The Golden Griffins' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-16. As for the Stags, their loss dropped their record down to 18-11.
Canisius is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Canisius might still be hurting after the devastating 88-63 loss they got from Fairfield in their previous matchup back in January. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Canisius was down 47-28.
Odds
Fairfield is a big 8.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 146 points.
Series History
Fairfield has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.
- Jan 15, 2024 - Fairfield 88 vs. Canisius 63
- Feb 26, 2023 - Canisius 64 vs. Fairfield 51
- Jan 20, 2023 - Fairfield 67 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 08, 2022 - Fairfield 72 vs. Canisius 50
- Feb 14, 2022 - Fairfield 80 vs. Canisius 76
- Dec 03, 2021 - Fairfield 74 vs. Canisius 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Fairfield 66 vs. Canisius 53
- Feb 19, 2021 - Canisius 80 vs. Fairfield 69
- Jan 26, 2020 - Fairfield 63 vs. Canisius 55
- Jan 05, 2020 - Fairfield 46 vs. Canisius 42