Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Fairfield and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Marist 43-25.

Fairfield entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Marist step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Marist 7-4, Fairfield 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Fairfield will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Fairfield scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They put the hurt on the Saints with a sharp 93-69 victory. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Marist last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 65-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. It was the first time this season that Marist let down their fans at home.

The Stags pushed their record up to 8-6 with that win, which was their fifth straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Red Foxes, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-4.

Looking forward to Sunday, Fairfield is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Fairfield beat Marist 70-61 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Fairfield is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.