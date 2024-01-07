Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Marist 7-4, Fairfield 8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Fairfield is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Fairfield scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past the Saints 93-69. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Marist last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-58 to the Mountain Hawks. It was the first time this season that Marist let down their fans at home.

The Stags' win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 8-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Red Foxes, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-4.

Fairfield beat Marist 70-61 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.