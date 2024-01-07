Who's Playing
Marist Red Foxes @ Fairfield Stags
Current Records: Marist 7-4, Fairfield 8-6
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Fairfield is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.
Fairfield scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past the Saints 93-69. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Marist last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-58 to the Mountain Hawks. It was the first time this season that Marist let down their fans at home.
The Stags' win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 8-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Red Foxes, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-4.
Fairfield beat Marist 70-61 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.
- Feb 17, 2023 - Fairfield 70 vs. Marist 61
- Dec 30, 2022 - Fairfield 73 vs. Marist 54
- Jan 23, 2022 - Fairfield 69 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - Marist 60 vs. Fairfield 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Fairfield 55 vs. Marist 52
- Jan 15, 2021 - Marist 73 vs. Fairfield 63
- Feb 14, 2020 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 53
- Jan 08, 2020 - Marist 70 vs. Fairfield 58
- Mar 01, 2019 - Fairfield 59 vs. Marist 44
- Feb 02, 2019 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 52