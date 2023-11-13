Who's Playing

Mount Saint Mary Blue Knights @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Mount Saint Mary 0-0, Fairfield 0-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

What to Know

The Mount Saint Mary Blue Knights will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Fairfield Stags. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 13th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena.

Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Mount Saint Mary were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game.

Looking back to last season, Mount Saint Mary finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Fairfield sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-17.