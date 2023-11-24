Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: New Hamp. 3-2, Fairfield 1-4

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

The New Hamp. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Fairfield Stags at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. New Hamp. might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Red Foxes 74-71.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Fairfield last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-63 to the Royals. Fairfield has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Wildcats have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Stags, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

New Hamp. was able to grind out a solid win over Fairfield in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 83-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fairfield and New Hamp. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.