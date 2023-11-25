Halftime Report

New Hamp. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but New Hamp. leads 37-35 over Fairfield.

If New Hamp. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Fairfield will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: New Hamp. 3-2, Fairfield 1-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Fairfield Stags at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. New Hamp. might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Wildcats narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Red Foxes 74-71.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Fairfield last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-63 to the Royals. Fairfield has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Wildcats have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Stags, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

While only Fairfield took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Fairfield is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fairfield is a slight 2-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Fairfield and New Hamp. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Nov 11, 2022 - New Hamp. 83 vs. Fairfield 71

Dec 22, 2018 - Fairfield 63 vs. New Hamp. 57

Dec 22, 2017 - Fairfield 78 vs. New Hamp. 68

Mar 16, 2016 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Fairfield 62

Injury Report for Fairfield

Alexis Yetna: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Birima Seck: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for New Hamp.