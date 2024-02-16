Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Niagara 12-11, Fairfield 15-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Niagara has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Fairfield Stags will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Purple Eagles had to settle for a 74-71 loss against the Gaels.

Meanwhile, Fairfield entered their tilt with the Peacocks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Stags skirted past the Peacocks 64-62. Having forecasted a close victory for Fairfield, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Purple Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 12-11. As for the Stags, they are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Niagara hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Niagara's way against the Stags in their previous meeting back in January as the Purple Eagles made off with a 96-72 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Niagara since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.