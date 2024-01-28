Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Quinnipiac 15-4, Fairfield 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Fairfield comes in on three and Quinnipiac on six.

Last Sunday, the Stags beat the Jaspers 82-75.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned a 79-65 victory over the Mountaineers on Thursday.

The Stags have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Fairfield hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Fairfield is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Fairfield's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Quinnipiac over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Fairfield is a slight 2-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.