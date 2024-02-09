Halftime Report

Rider is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-35 lead against Fairfield.

Rider came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Rider 8-14, Fairfield 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Fairfield will be strutting in after a win while the Broncs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, the Stags earned a 77-68 win over the Jaspers.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Rider's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 94-93 to the Gaels. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Friday (91), Rider still had to take the loss.

The Stags are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-9 record this season. As for the Broncs, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Fairfield have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for Rider, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given Fairfield's sizable advantage in that area, the Broncs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Fairfield is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Fairfield is a 5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.