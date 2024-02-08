Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Rider 8-14, Fairfield 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Rider Broncs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Fairfield will be strutting in after a win while the Broncs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, the Stags earned a 77-68 win over the Jaspers.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Rider's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 94-93 to the Gaels. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Friday (91), Rider still had to take the loss.

The Stags are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-9 record this season. As for the Broncs, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Fairfield have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for Rider, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given Fairfield's sizable advantage in that area, the Broncs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Fairfield beat the Broncs 88-81 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or do the Broncs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.

  • Dec 03, 2023 - Fairfield 88 vs. Rider 81
  • Feb 10, 2023 - Rider 58 vs. Fairfield 57
  • Jan 29, 2023 - Rider 78 vs. Fairfield 69
  • Mar 03, 2022 - Fairfield 65 vs. Rider 59
  • Jan 28, 2022 - Fairfield 76 vs. Rider 65
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Fairfield 72 vs. Rider 56
  • Jan 01, 2021 - Rider 70 vs. Fairfield 62
  • Mar 01, 2020 - Rider 65 vs. Fairfield 51
  • Jan 31, 2020 - Rider 68 vs. Fairfield 52
  • Jan 03, 2019 - Rider 83 vs. Fairfield 82