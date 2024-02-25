Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Siena 4-22, Fairfield 17-10

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Fairfield. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Siena took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Fairfield, who comes in off a win.

Even though Fairfield has not done well against the Bobcats recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Stags snuck past the Bobcats with a 85-81 win. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but Fairfield was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Saints couldn't handle the Golden Griffins on Sunday and fell 73-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Siena in their matchups with the Golden Griffins: they've now lost three in a row.

The Stags are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Saints, their loss was their ninth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 4-22.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Fairfield hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 60.3 points per game. The only thing between Fairfield and another offensive beatdown is the Saints. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went Fairfield's way against the Saints in their previous matchup back in January as the Stags made off with a 93-69 victory. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Saints turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Fairfield is a big 16-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.