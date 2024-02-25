Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Siena 4-22, Fairfield 17-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fairfield is 2-8 against the Saints since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Siena took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Fairfield, who comes in off a win.

Even though Fairfield has not done well against the Bobcats recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Stags secured a 85-81 W over the Bobcats. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but Fairfield was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Saints couldn't handle the Golden Griffins on Sunday and fell 73-64. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Siena in their matchups with the Golden Griffins: they've now lost three in a row.

The Stags have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Saints, their defeat was their ninth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 4-22.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Fairfield hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 60.3 points per game. The only thing between Fairfield and another offensive beatdown is the Saints. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Fairfield took their win against the Saints in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 93-69. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or do the Saints have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.