Who's Playing
Siena Saints @ Fairfield Stags
Current Records: Siena 4-22, Fairfield 17-10
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
What to Know
Fairfield is 2-8 against the Saints since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Siena took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Fairfield, who comes in off a win.
Even though Fairfield has not done well against the Bobcats recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Stags secured a 85-81 W over the Bobcats. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but Fairfield was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Saints couldn't handle the Golden Griffins on Sunday and fell 73-64. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Siena in their matchups with the Golden Griffins: they've now lost three in a row.
The Stags have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Saints, their defeat was their ninth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 4-22.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Fairfield hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 60.3 points per game. The only thing between Fairfield and another offensive beatdown is the Saints. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Fairfield took their win against the Saints in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 93-69. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or do the Saints have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Siena has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.
- Jan 05, 2024 - Fairfield 93 vs. Siena 69
- Jan 22, 2023 - Fairfield 62 vs. Siena 52
- Jan 01, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Fairfield 61
- Feb 06, 2022 - Siena 62 vs. Fairfield 56
- Jan 09, 2022 - Siena 69 vs. Fairfield 62
- Jan 10, 2021 - Siena 75 vs. Fairfield 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Fairfield 58
- Feb 23, 2020 - Siena 62 vs. Fairfield 59
- Feb 07, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Fairfield 49
- Feb 04, 2019 - Siena 61 vs. Fairfield 50