Halftime Report

Fairfield and St. Peter's have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-28, Fairfield has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Fairfield came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: St. Peter's 9-5, Fairfield 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Fairfield is heading back home. The Fairfield Stags and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Fairfield will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Fairfield proved on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 88-63 margin over the Golden Griffins. The win was just what Fairfield needed coming off of a 96-72 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 81-68. The win was familiar territory for St. Peter's who now have six in a row.

The Stags are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Peacocks, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Fairfield have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given Fairfield's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Peter's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Fairfield ended up a good deal behind St. Peter's in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 70-52. Will Fairfield have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Fairfield is a 3.5-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.