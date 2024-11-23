Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Yale 3-3, Fairfield 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Fairfield Stags at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.2 points per game this season.

Yale will head into Wednesday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a three-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against Stony Brook on Wednesday. Yale put the hurt on Stony Brook with a sharp 86-64 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 22 points or more this season.

Yale's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was John Poulakidas, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points. The match was Poulakidas' fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Nick Townsend, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fairfield entered their matchup against Drexel on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Fairfield fell 67-61 to Drexel. The Stags didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Fairfield's loss came about despite a quality game from Prophet Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, Fairfield smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Yale's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-3. As for Fairfield, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Yale has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Yale came up short against Fairfield in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 75-71. Can Yale avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Fairfield.