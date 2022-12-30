Who's Playing
Marist @ Fairfield
Current Records: Marist 4-7; Fairfield 5-7
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags will play host again and welcome the Marist Red Foxes to Leo D. Mahoney Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 60-51 on the road and the Stags taking the second 69-66.
Fairfield took their game at home last week with ease, bagging an 86-45 victory over the Coast Guard Bears.
Meanwhile, Marist was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Rider Broncs.
Fairfield's win brought them up to 5-7 while Marist's loss pulled them down to 4-7. Fairfield is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Red Foxes are 1-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
Series History
Fairfield have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.
