Who's Playing

Marist @ Fairfield

Current Records: Marist 4-7; Fairfield 5-7

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will play host again and welcome the Marist Red Foxes to Leo D. Mahoney Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 60-51 on the road and the Stags taking the second 69-66.

Fairfield took their game at home last week with ease, bagging an 86-45 victory over the Coast Guard Bears.

Meanwhile, Marist was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Rider Broncs.

Fairfield's win brought them up to 5-7 while Marist's loss pulled them down to 4-7. Fairfield is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Red Foxes are 1-5 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
Series History

Fairfield have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.

  • Jan 23, 2022 - Fairfield 69 vs. Marist 66
  • Jan 07, 2022 - Marist 60 vs. Fairfield 51
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Fairfield 55 vs. Marist 52
  • Jan 15, 2021 - Marist 73 vs. Fairfield 63
  • Feb 14, 2020 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 53
  • Jan 08, 2020 - Marist 70 vs. Fairfield 58
  • Mar 01, 2019 - Fairfield 59 vs. Marist 44
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 52
  • Mar 01, 2018 - Fairfield 71 vs. Marist 57
  • Feb 15, 2018 - Fairfield 83 vs. Marist 79
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Marist 95 vs. Fairfield 89
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Fairfield 73 vs. Marist 53
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Fairfield 72 vs. Marist 62
  • Feb 15, 2016 - Fairfield 76 vs. Marist 73
  • Jan 22, 2016 - Fairfield 88 vs. Marist 76