Who's Playing

Marist @ Fairfield

Current Records: Marist 4-7; Fairfield 5-7

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will play host again and welcome the Marist Red Foxes to Leo D. Mahoney Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 60-51 on the road and the Stags taking the second 69-66.

Fairfield took their game at home last week with ease, bagging an 86-45 victory over the Coast Guard Bears.

Meanwhile, Marist was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Rider Broncs.

Fairfield's win brought them up to 5-7 while Marist's loss pulled them down to 4-7. Fairfield is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Red Foxes are 1-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.