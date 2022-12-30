Who's Playing

Marist @ Fairfield

Current Records: Marist 4-7; Fairfield 5-7

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Marist Red Foxes at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 60-51 on the road and the Stags taking the second 69-66.

Fairfield took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging an 86-45 win over the Coast Guard Bears.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Rider Broncs.

Fairfield is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Fairfield is now 5-7 while Marist sits at 4-7. The Stags are 1-3 after wins this year, and Marist is 1-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fairfield have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.