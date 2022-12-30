Who's Playing
Marist @ Fairfield
Current Records: Marist 4-7; Fairfield 5-7
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Marist Red Foxes at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 60-51 on the road and the Stags taking the second 69-66.
Fairfield took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging an 86-45 win over the Coast Guard Bears.
Meanwhile, the Red Foxes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Rider Broncs.
Fairfield is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Fairfield is now 5-7 while Marist sits at 4-7. The Stags are 1-3 after wins this year, and Marist is 1-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Stags are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Fairfield have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.
- Jan 23, 2022 - Fairfield 69 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - Marist 60 vs. Fairfield 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Fairfield 55 vs. Marist 52
- Jan 15, 2021 - Marist 73 vs. Fairfield 63
- Feb 14, 2020 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 53
- Jan 08, 2020 - Marist 70 vs. Fairfield 58
- Mar 01, 2019 - Fairfield 59 vs. Marist 44
- Feb 02, 2019 - Fairfield 57 vs. Marist 52
- Mar 01, 2018 - Fairfield 71 vs. Marist 57
- Feb 15, 2018 - Fairfield 83 vs. Marist 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Marist 95 vs. Fairfield 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Fairfield 73 vs. Marist 53
- Jan 28, 2017 - Fairfield 72 vs. Marist 62
- Feb 15, 2016 - Fairfield 76 vs. Marist 73
- Jan 22, 2016 - Fairfield 88 vs. Marist 76