Who's Playing

Niagara @ Fairfield

Current Records: Niagara 8-5; Fairfield 6-8

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Niagara and the Fairfield Stags will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Purple Eagles lost both of their matches to Fairfield last season on scores of 71-81 and 53-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Rider Broncs typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Niagara proved too difficult a challenge. Niagara had just enough and edged out Rider 61-59.

Meanwhile, the Stags came up short against the Siena Saints on Sunday, falling 70-61.

Niagara is expected to lose this next one by 3. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Niagara's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Purple Eagles' victory brought them up to 8-5 while Fairfield's defeat pulled them down to 6-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Niagara is stumbling into the matchup with the 13th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.6 on average. The Stags have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a 3-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fairfield have won ten out of their last 15 games against Niagara.