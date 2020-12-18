A MAAC battle is on tap Friday afternoon between the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Fairfield Stags at 4 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. Niagara is 0-3 overall and is playing their first game at home this season, while Fairfield is 1-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Stags are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 Friday games. The Purple Eagles are 6-0 against the spread in their last six home games.

The Purple Eagles are favored by four points in the latest Niagara vs. Fairfield odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 127.5.

Niagara vs. Fairfield spread: Niagara -4

Niagara vs. Fairfield over-under: 127.5 points

Niagara vs. Fairfield money line: Niagara -190, Fairfield +160

What you need to know about Niagara

The Purple Eagles came up just short to St. Peter's on Saturday, losing 53-49. Marcus Hammond leads Niagara with 10 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, Kobi Nwandu dishes 3.0 assists per outing.

Niagara is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, scoring only 49.3 points on average.

What you need to know about Fairfield

The Stags didn't have too much trouble with the Iona Gaels on Saturday, winning 67-52. Taj Benning leads Fairfield with 11.8 points per game, Tshiefu Ngalakulondi pulls down 6.3 rebounds per game and Caleb Green dishes 3.2 assists per game.

Fairfield scores the 31st fewest points per game in college basketball, averaging just 58.2 points per outing.

