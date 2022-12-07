Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Fairfield

Current Records: Sacred Heart 5-4; Fairfield 3-6

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags should still be feeling good after a victory, while Sacred Heart will be looking to get back in the win column.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Fairfield proved too difficult a challenge. Fairfield enjoyed a cozy 67-55 win over St. Peter's.

Meanwhile, the game between Sacred Heart and the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Pioneers falling 70-59.

Fairfield is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 6-3 record against the spread.

The Stags' victory brought them up to 3-6 while Sacred Heart's loss pulled them down to 5-4. Fairfield is 0-2 after wins this season, and Sacred Heart is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Odds

The Stags are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fairfield have won all of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last eight years.