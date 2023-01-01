Who's Playing

Siena @ Fairfield

Current Records: Siena 8-5; Fairfield 6-7

What to Know

The Siena Saints are 12-3 against the Fairfield Stags since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Siena will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Leo D. Mahoney Arena at 2 p.m. ET. They won both of their matches against Fairfield last season (69-62 and 62-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Saints beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 83-76 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the Stags wrapped up 2022 with a 73-54 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

Siena is now 8-5 while Fairfield sits at 6-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Siena has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Fairfield.