Who's Playing
Siena @ Fairfield
Current Records: Siena 8-5; Fairfield 6-7
What to Know
The Siena Saints are 12-3 against the Fairfield Stags since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Siena will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Leo D. Mahoney Arena at 2 p.m. ET. They won both of their matches against Fairfield last season (69-62 and 62-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Saints beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 83-76 this past Friday.
Meanwhile, the Stags wrapped up 2022 with a 73-54 win over the Marist Red Foxes.
Siena is now 8-5 while Fairfield sits at 6-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Siena has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Stags are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Siena have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Fairfield.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Siena 62 vs. Fairfield 56
- Jan 09, 2022 - Siena 69 vs. Fairfield 62
- Jan 10, 2021 - Siena 75 vs. Fairfield 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Fairfield 58
- Feb 23, 2020 - Siena 62 vs. Fairfield 59
- Feb 07, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Fairfield 49
- Feb 04, 2019 - Siena 61 vs. Fairfield 50
- Jan 24, 2019 - Siena 57 vs. Fairfield 48
- Feb 21, 2018 - Fairfield 70 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 05, 2018 - Fairfield 78 vs. Siena 65
- Mar 04, 2017 - Siena 78 vs. Fairfield 66
- Jan 15, 2017 - Siena 63 vs. Fairfield 54
- Dec 03, 2016 - Siena 80 vs. Fairfield 73
- Feb 24, 2016 - Fairfield 76 vs. Siena 69
- Jan 07, 2016 - Siena 91 vs. Fairfield 76