Who's Playing

Siena @ Fairfield

Current Records: Siena 8-5; Fairfield 6-7

What to Know

The Siena Saints are 12-3 against the Fairfield Stags since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Siena is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Fairfield at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Saints won both of their matches against the Stags last season (69-62 and 62-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Siena beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 83-76 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Fairfield wrapped up 2022 with a 73-54 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The wins brought Siena up to 8-5 and Fairfield to 6-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Stags have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Fairfield.