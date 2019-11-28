Fairfield vs. Southern California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Fairfield (home) vs. Southern California (away)

Current Records: Fairfield 1-4; Southern California 5-1

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans will take on the Fairfield Stags at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at HP Field House. USC is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, the Temple Owls took down the Trojans 70-61 last week. The Trojans got a solid performance out of F Onyeka Okongwu, who had 17 points along with six rebounds and five blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Fairfield also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (22) and lost 74-55 to the Maryland Terrapins. One thing holding Fairfield back was the mediocre play of G Taj Benning, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes but picked up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

This next game looks promising for USC, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Stags.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.