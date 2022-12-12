Who's Playing

Yale @ Fairfield

Current Records: Yale 8-3; Fairfield 4-6

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Yale Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags will be strutting in after a victory while Yale will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Wednesday, Fairfield narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers 61-59.

Meanwhile, Yale came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 69-59. Guard John Poulakidas wasn't much of a difference maker for Yale; Poulakidas played for 36 minutes but put up just nine points.

Fairfield is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Stags' victory brought them up to 4-6 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to 8-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fairfield is fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.3 on average. Yale's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Yale won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.